2 dead as car rams into truck on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Two people died after a car rammed into a truck near Ghazipur Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Thursday morning. Rajvir Singh Baghel, Station Officer (SO) of Laxmi Nagar Fire Station, said: "We received a call about an accident near Ghazipur MCD Toll at 7:05 am. We reached the spot and pulled out two people from the car. Before we reached here, three people, including two kids and a driver, were rushed to the hospital. There was no one else inside the car."

"A total of five people were present in the car when the accident took place. The truck driver has fled the scene..." he added. An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

Earlier, two people died, and three were left injured in a road accident on the Meerut-Delhi Highway late Monday night, the police said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Noida, Manisha Singh, stated that a crash occurred between a truck and another vehicle. When passersby, including truck drivers, came to the aid of the truck driver involved in the accident, another speeding vehicle struck them. She informed that the bodies of the two deceased have been sent for post-mortem, adding that further investigation is ongoing in the fatal accident.

"On the night of 9 February, at around 11 PM, we received information about a truck that had been hit by another vehicle. When other truck drivers arrived to rescue the driver, another vehicle, coming at high speed, rammed into those people. Police reached the spot after receiving the information. Five were injured and taken to the hospital, of whom two later died. Their family members have been informed. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further inquiry is being conducted...," the ADCP stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)