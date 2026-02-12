Bandh fails to evoke much response in Tripura

The nationwide shutdown called by 10 central trade unions failed to evoke much response in Tripura on Thursday. Government offices, banks, educational institutions, and markets remained open, while road transport and train services operated as usual across the state. A large group of CPI(M) leaders, led by the leader of opposition in the assembly Jitendra Chaudhury and former CM Manik Sarkar, picketed in support of the bandh at Paradise Chowmuhani in Agartala in the morning. Chaudhury claimed people have supported the bandh called for safeguarding the interests of the farmers and labourers. ''The Modi government has been trying to sell the country to the US, ignoring the interests of the working class. The Indo-US deal is set to destroy the country's farming sector,'' he alleged. Sarkar alleged the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has forced the trade unions to call the strike for its anti-labour policies. ''This strike is not the end of our movement. We will launch massive agitation opposing the Modi government's polices,'' he said. Police said no untoward incident has been reported so far, and additional forces are keeping a watch on key locations, such as bus stops, railway stations and markets. ''The impact of the nationwide strike was not felt in Tripura as life remains normal with government offices, banks, educational institutions, and markets functioning as usual,'' state police spokesperson Rajdeep Deb told PTI. The major demands of the bandh include withdrawal of four labour codes, restoration of MGNREGA and rollback of policies perceived to weaken civil services.

