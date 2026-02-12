Left Menu

UPDATE 1-European shares at record high on earnings boost

European shares hit a record high on Thursday, with luxury and artificial intelligence hardware makers leading gains on positive earnings. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ‌was up 0.5% at 624.67 points as of 0930 GMT, with France's CAC 40 index and UK's FTSE 100 also hitting record highs. Investors globally were relieved that U.S. data on Wednesday reflected a broadly resilient jobs market, and in Europe, the focus was on a batch ‌of better-than-expected earnings.

Since late January, European shares have recovered from several headwinds, including trade uncertainty stemming from a rift with the U.S. ‌over Greenland, alongside a selloff in commodities and tech stocks. Luxury stocks led the index higher with a 1.5% gain, aided by France's Hermes touching a near one-month high after another quarter of steady revenue growth, lifted by strong sales in the U.S. and Japan. Meanwhile, AI-disruption worries that had plagued insurers, asset managers and software ⁠companies globally ​over the past few sessions appeared ⁠to take a backseat.

"While fears over AI disruption to the software sector have jolted investor sentiment over the past week, we see it as a validation of ⁠AI's monetisation potential," analysts at UBS said in a note. Traders instead flocked to AI equipment makers in Europe.

Legrand shares jumped 5.8% after the ​French electrical and digital building infrastructure group said strong data centre demand was helping its expansion, supporting a slight increase in its ⁠medium-term profitability targets. Engineering group Siemens also jumped 5.9% after raising its full-year profit outlook after first-quarter profit exceeded expectations, boosted by surging demand for AI-driven data centre infrastructure. On ⁠the ​M&A front, money manager Schroders shot up 28% after U.S. asset manager Nuveen agreed to buy the UK company for 9.9 billion pounds ($13.5 billion), creating a group with combined assets under management of nearly $2.5 trillion. The broader financial services sector jumped 1.3%.

On the ⁠flip side, Swedish biopharmaceutical firm Camurus slid 17%, set for its biggest daily drop in over eight years, after reporting downbeat fourth-quarter revenue. Dutch ⁠payments processor Adyen fell 16.3%, ⁠on track for its steepest one-day fall in over two years, after cautious guidance. French drugmaker Sanofi fell 5% after abruptly ousting its CEO, Paul Hudson, underscoring rising pressure from U.S. vaccine headwinds and a ‌stalled turnaround since ‌he took the reins in 2019.

