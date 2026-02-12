Left Menu

"PM Modi doesn't surrender...": Andhra Pradesh Minority Morcha President Syed Basha on Rahul Gandhi's parliament speech

Andhra Pradesh Minority Morcha President Syed Basha on Thursday condemned Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's speech in the parliament, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built global relationships and is not scared of anyone.

Andhra Pradesh Minority Morcha President Syed Basha on Thursday condemned Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's speech in the parliament, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built global relationships and is not scared of anyone. Speaking to ANI, he took a jibe at the Congress, questioning how many time did any Congress leader visited foreign countries to discuss trade deals, further underlining that every country invites the Prime Minister today for discussions.

"Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi did not speak correctly in the parliament... How many times did you visit foreign countries and talk about trade deals with them during the Congress government? PM Modi visited several countries in the past 11-12 years to yield good relations with them. He ensured significant growth in imports and exports with several countries through discussions and diplomacy. It was you and your ancestors who surrendered the nation to foreign countries in your 60 years of tenure. PM Modi doesn't surrender; his method and style is different. Every country is inviting PM Modi... You're the one who is scared, PM Modi is not scared of anyone..." he stated. Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, in his speech, spoke in detail about the India-US Interim Trade Deal and accused the government of "surrendering" the future of the people of the country.

He also questioned why industrialist Anil Ambani was not in jail, alleging that his name appeared in the Epstein-related files. He alleged that there was pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the India-US nuclear deal and "no PM would do what has happened in terms of 'data, farmers, energy security and defence".

"I have said that I will authenticate the data I have. There are Department of Justice files on Epstein files naming Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani. In an ongoing case against Adani, summons have been issued. The government of India has not responded for the last 18 months. There is direct pressure on the Prime Minister. The main thing is that no PM would do this in a normal situation. In a normal situation, no PM would do what has happened in terms of data, farmers, energy security and defence. Someone would do this only when there is a certain grip on them," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament. (ANI)

