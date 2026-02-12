Congress' Rahul Gandhi alleges media following BJP directives, calls it 'disservice to country'

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday criticised the media for allegedly blindly following BJP directives, calling it a disservice to the country. Speaking to the reporters outside Parliament, the Congress leader said, "Is that the code word for today? Tell me the code word in advance. Yesterday it was 'authenticate', and today it is 'privilege motion'."

"You are not totally employed by the BJP. At least try to do a little bit of objective stuff, it gets really shameful... it's too much. You are responsible people. You are media people; you have a responsibility to be objective. You can't just take a word they give you... Every day, run your whole show on that. You are doing a disservice to this country," he said. His remarks came after today, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said he had moved a motion in the Lok Sabha seeking the termination of Gandhi's parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on him from contesting elections, accusing him of misleading the nation.

"I have moved a motion in Lok Sabha today against Rahul Gandhi on how he is misleading the nation with the help of forces like (George) Soros, who want to harm the nation. In the motion I have moved, I have requested that Rahul Gandhi's membership should be terminated and he should be barred for life from contesting elections," Dubey told ANI. However, the government will not move a privilege motion against Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, but certain words and lines from his speech in Parliament on Wednesday are likely to be expunged, as the allegations he made were not verified, sources said.

This comes after Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha yesterday, in which he accused the Central government of compromising national interests. (ANI)

