Left Menu

"Immature, part-time politician": Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha remarks

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday slammed Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, calling him an immature part-time politician and saying he has provided no evidence for his recent claims.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 12:20 IST
"Immature, part-time politician": Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha remarks
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday slammed Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, calling him an immature part-time politician who has provided no evidence for his recent claims. Addressing reporters here, Joshi said, "He is an immature part-time politician. He has not presented any evidence for what he said yesterday...The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry will decide this (on BJP moving a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi)."

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi had questioned why industrialist Anil Ambani was not in jail, alleging that his name appeared in the Epstein-related files. He alleged that there was pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the India-US nuclear deal and "no PM would do what has happened in terms of "data, farmers, energy security and defence".

"I have said that I will authenticate the data I have. There are Department of Justice files on Epstein files naming Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani. In an ongoing case against Adani, summons have been issued. The government of India has not responded for the last 18 months. There is direct pressure on the Prime Minister. The main thing is that no PM would do this in a normal situation. In a normal situation, no PM would do what has happened in terms of data, farmers, energy security and defence. Someone would do this only when there is a certain grip on them," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament. Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju yesterday said that Bharatiya Janata Party members in Lok Sabha will give a privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "for misleading the House and also making baseless statements".

He said Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has made baseless and false allegations against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hermes CEO says Epstein was financial predator, believes he was a "target"

Hermes CEO says Epstein was financial predator, believes he was a "target"

 France
2
Rajya Sabha approves motions for committee nominations

Rajya Sabha approves motions for committee nominations

 India
3
Gujarat: 131 urban gardens being developed at cost of Rs 117.56 crore; work completed in 70 gardens under AMRUT 2.0

Gujarat: 131 urban gardens being developed at cost of Rs 117.56 crore; work ...

 India
4
Policy failures deepen chaos in Pakistan's crop planning

Policy failures deepen chaos in Pakistan's crop planning

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

AI key to decarbonizing and securing global port operations

From anxiety to reassurance: How AI is quietly supporting pregnancy wellbeing

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026