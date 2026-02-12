Left Menu

Resilient supply chains key to strategic security amid critical minerals race: Reddy

India is working to reduce import dependence and achieve mineral self-reliance in line with the vision of ViksitBharat, the minister emphasised, highlighting reforms in the mining sector to build a robust exploration ecosystem.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:05 IST
Resilient supply chains key to strategic security amid critical minerals race: Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

As global competition intensifies for critical minerals, resilient supply chains are essential for strategic security, underscoring the country's drive to cut import dependence and attain mineral self-reliance under the Viksit Bharat vision, Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday. The minister was speaking at the launch of the second tranche of Exploration Licences (EL) auctions here. ''India is working to reduce import dependence and achieve mineral self-reliance in line with the vision of ViksitBharat,'' the minister emphasised, highlighting reforms in the mining sector to build a robust exploration ecosystem. The minister highlighted the expanded scope of the National Mineral Exploration and Development Trust (NMET) and the whole-of-government approach towards strengthening exploration, data integration, data-driven decision making and systematic identification of mineral prospects. He also urged industry leaders to enhance research, innovation and coordination, as the government remains fully committed to enabling private participation and strengthening the mineral exploration ecosystem. He called upon PSUs to actively participate in mineral exploration to advance the vision of Atmanirbbhar Bharat in the mineral sector. The second tranche of auctions is building on the strong response and success of the first tranche, further deepening private sector participation under the new exploration regime and promoting technologically advanced exploration practices, he explained. The launch of auction of the second round exploration licences (EL) and the Next Generation Digital Portal of GSI, marks another significant step in strengthening mineral exploration and ensuring long-term mineral security, particularly for critical and deep-seated minerals, the minister said. The government launched the auction of 11 exploration licence blocks covering rare earth elements, gold, diamond and copper, among others. These blocks are distributed in eight states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Need national content monitoring agency, stringent laws to curb misuse of technology: Rajeev Shukla

Need national content monitoring agency, stringent laws to curb misuse of te...

 India
2
Rising dog bite cases: Maharashtra official suggests non-invasive surgery to control animal numbers

Rising dog bite cases: Maharashtra official suggests non-invasive surgery to...

 India
3
West Bengal government does not implement welfare schemes sponsored by Centre: Finance Minister in RS.

West Bengal government does not implement welfare schemes sponsored by Centr...

 India
4
Labour reforms, digital growth powering India’s inclusive dev: Arunachal Dy CM

Labour reforms, digital growth powering India’s inclusive dev: Arunachal Dy ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026