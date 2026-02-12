Resilient supply chains key to strategic security amid critical minerals race: Reddy

As global competition intensifies for critical minerals, resilient supply chains are essential for strategic security, underscoring the country's drive to cut import dependence and attain mineral self-reliance under the Viksit Bharat vision, Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday. The minister was speaking at the launch of the second tranche of Exploration Licences (EL) auctions here. ''India is working to reduce import dependence and achieve mineral self-reliance in line with the vision of ViksitBharat,'' the minister emphasised, highlighting reforms in the mining sector to build a robust exploration ecosystem. The minister highlighted the expanded scope of the National Mineral Exploration and Development Trust (NMET) and the whole-of-government approach towards strengthening exploration, data integration, data-driven decision making and systematic identification of mineral prospects. He also urged industry leaders to enhance research, innovation and coordination, as the government remains fully committed to enabling private participation and strengthening the mineral exploration ecosystem. He called upon PSUs to actively participate in mineral exploration to advance the vision of Atmanirbbhar Bharat in the mineral sector. The second tranche of auctions is building on the strong response and success of the first tranche, further deepening private sector participation under the new exploration regime and promoting technologically advanced exploration practices, he explained. The launch of auction of the second round exploration licences (EL) and the Next Generation Digital Portal of GSI, marks another significant step in strengthening mineral exploration and ensuring long-term mineral security, particularly for critical and deep-seated minerals, the minister said. The government launched the auction of 11 exploration licence blocks covering rare earth elements, gold, diamond and copper, among others. These blocks are distributed in eight states.

