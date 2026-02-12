Two US Navy ships collide in waters near South America, WSJ reports

​A ​U.S. ‌warship ​and a ‌Navy supply vessel collided during refueling ‌Wednesday, the Wall ‌Street Journal reported on ⁠Thursday, ​citing ⁠a military spokesman.

Two ⁠personnel reported minor ​injuries after ship-to-ship refueling, ⁠the report ⁠added.

Reuters ​could not immediately ⁠verify the report.

