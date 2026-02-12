Two US Navy ships collide in waters near South America, WSJ reports
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:12 IST
A U.S. warship and a Navy supply vessel collided during refueling Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a military spokesman.
Two personnel reported minor injuries after ship-to-ship refueling, the report added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Also Read: UPDATE 5-Ex-CNN journalist Don Lemon arrested after anti-ICE church protest in Minnesota
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Journal