Short film highlighting achievements, transformation of UP Assembly screened

A 15-minute short film highlighting the achievements and transformation of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly over the past four years was screened on Thursday during the fourth day of the state legislature's Budget Session, with members across party lines praising Speaker Satish Mahana's efforts. The film opened with the Sanskrit phrase ''Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah'' (Dharma protects those who protect Dharma) and traced the 75-year journey of the Assembly, described as the democratic heart of Uttar Pradesh, while focusing on reforms and initiatives undertaken in recent years. It showcased key developments, including the recognition of dialects such as Bhojpuri, Braj and Bundeli during Assembly proceedings. Visuals showed BJP leader Shrikant Sharma speaking in Braj Bhasha, Ketki Singh in Bhojpuri and Vinod Chaturvedi in Bundeli, with Mahana crediting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for enabling the change. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna was heard in the film saying there were many noteworthy initiatives that had already been mentioned by others. The film included footage from the time of Mahana's election as Speaker, with senior leaders, including the chief minister, welcoming him to the post. Deputy Chief Minister Maurya is heard saying that Mahana had ''completely transformed'' the functioning of the House. In another portion, Mahana recalled meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after assuming office as Speaker. ''The prime minister told me that as Speaker, I have to communicate with everyone, both the ruling and opposition parties,'' Mahana said. The film also highlighted the digitisation drive in the Assembly, including the installation of tablets on MLAs' desks, beautification of the Vidhan Bhavan premises. It further depicted improvements to the visitors' gallery and efforts to enhance public engagement, with visuals of citizens and representatives of various organisations attending House proceedings.

