Left Menu

Short film highlighting achievements, transformation of UP Assembly screened

A 15-minute short film highlighting the achievements and transformation of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly over the past four years was screened on Thursday during the fourth day of the state legislatures Budget Session, with members across party lines praising Speaker Satish Mahanas efforts.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:40 IST
Short film highlighting achievements, transformation of UP Assembly screened
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-minute short film highlighting the achievements and transformation of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly over the past four years was screened on Thursday during the fourth day of the state legislature's Budget Session, with members across party lines praising Speaker Satish Mahana's efforts. The film opened with the Sanskrit phrase ''Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah'' (Dharma protects those who protect Dharma) and traced the 75-year journey of the Assembly, described as the democratic heart of Uttar Pradesh, while focusing on reforms and initiatives undertaken in recent years. It showcased key developments, including the recognition of dialects such as Bhojpuri, Braj and Bundeli during Assembly proceedings. Visuals showed BJP leader Shrikant Sharma speaking in Braj Bhasha, Ketki Singh in Bhojpuri and Vinod Chaturvedi in Bundeli, with Mahana crediting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for enabling the change. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna was heard in the film saying there were many noteworthy initiatives that had already been mentioned by others. The film included footage from the time of Mahana's election as Speaker, with senior leaders, including the chief minister, welcoming him to the post. Deputy Chief Minister Maurya is heard saying that Mahana had ''completely transformed'' the functioning of the House. In another portion, Mahana recalled meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after assuming office as Speaker. ''The prime minister told me that as Speaker, I have to communicate with everyone, both the ruling and opposition parties,'' Mahana said. The film also highlighted the digitisation drive in the Assembly, including the installation of tablets on MLAs' desks, beautification of the Vidhan Bhavan premises. It further depicted improvements to the visitors' gallery and efforts to enhance public engagement, with visuals of citizens and representatives of various organisations attending House proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Justice Department antitrust head Gail Slater stepping down

Trump's Justice Department antitrust head Gail Slater stepping down

 United States
2
KELTRON secures Rs 18 crore export deal for Passive Sonar Systems

KELTRON secures Rs 18 crore export deal for Passive Sonar Systems

 India
3
SpiceJet posts Rs 269 cr loss in Dec qtr; plans to monetise surplus spares

SpiceJet posts Rs 269 cr loss in Dec qtr; plans to monetise surplus spares

 India
4
Journalist bodies condemn Rahul Gandhi for raising question on impartiality of mediapersons

Journalist bodies condemn Rahul Gandhi for raising question on impartiality ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026