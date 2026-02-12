Left Menu

Ukrainian arms producers receive first wartime export licences, Kyiv says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

​Ukrainian ‌arms producers ​have received the first ‌wartime licences to export their goods abroad, the ‌secretary of Kyiv's ‌national security and defence council said ⁠on ​Thursday.

In ⁠a statement, Rustem Umerov ⁠did not specify how ​many enterprises had received ⁠a license but ⁠said ​Ukraine's annual production capacity in the ⁠sector exceeds $55 billion.

