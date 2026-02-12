Ukrainian arms producers receive first wartime export licences, Kyiv says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:35 IST
Ukrainian arms producers have received the first wartime licences to export their goods abroad, the secretary of Kyiv's national security and defence council said on Thursday.
In a statement, Rustem Umerov did not specify how many enterprises had received a license but said Ukraine's annual production capacity in the sector exceeds $55 billion.
