Ukrainian arms producers receive first wartime export licences, Kyiv says

​Ukrainian ‌arms producers ​have received the first ‌wartime licences to export their goods abroad, the ‌secretary of Kyiv's ‌national security and defence council said ⁠on ​Thursday.

In ⁠a statement, Rustem Umerov ⁠did not specify how ​many enterprises had received ⁠a license but ⁠said ​Ukraine's annual production capacity in the ⁠sector exceeds $55 billion.

