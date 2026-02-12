UK intervenes in Daily Mail-Telegraph deal over public interest

‌Britain's culture ​minister Lisa ‌Nandy said on Thursday she ‌had decided ‌to issue a public interest ⁠intervention ​notice ⁠to the ⁠proposed acquisition of ​the Telegraph Media ⁠Group by ⁠Daily ​Mail owner DMGT.

