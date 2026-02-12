UK intervenes in Daily Mail-Telegraph deal over public interest
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:35 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's culture minister Lisa Nandy said on Thursday she had decided to issue a public interest intervention notice to the proposed acquisition of the Telegraph Media Group by Daily Mail owner DMGT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
