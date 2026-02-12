Trade unions observe one-day strike; normal life remains largely unaffected

A one-day nationwide strike called by trade unions on Thursday to protest alleged anti-worker policies of the central government had a muted impact, leaving most services largely unaffected. Public transport, banks, and government offices continued to operate normally in most regions, while only pockets of certain states saw demonstrators joining the protest or work disruptions. Trade unions mostly held gate meetings and demonstrations across many states, and at some places, workers reported late for duty to show their solidarity to the agitation. According to reports, a mixed response was seen in states including Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. Trade unions claimed ''a big resistance against anti-people, anti-national policies of Union Government'', and stated that more than 30 crore workers, farmers and other sections joined the agitation. The joint platform of the Central Trade Unions and Independent Sectoral Federations and Associations, along with the constituents of Samyukt Kisan Morcha and the joint front of agricultural workers' unions, succeeded in organising strike actions and massive mobilisations in more than 600 districts of the country, the forum stated. In Delhi, trade unions organised processions in all industrial areas as part of strike actions. A meeting was held at the Jantar Mantar here, and it was addressed by central trade union leaders. Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders said that ''markets across the country are open, trade is normal, and all business activities will proceed as usual''. However, according to reports, normal life was partly affected in Odisha due to the agitation. Public transport, markets, educational institutions, and business establishments were affected as major roads, including national and state highways, were blocked. The bandh's impact was felt in all major urban areas, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur and Sambalpur. In Jharkhand, banking, insurance and coal sectors have been affected by the strike, Bank of India (BOI) Employees' Union state Deputy General Secretary Umesh Das said. Left parties and the Congress have also extended their support to the strike in the state. In Chhattisgarh, several nationalised banks remained closed as employees joined the strike. Staff of insurance companies, post offices, along with labourers and farmers, also participated in the agitation, affecting operations in their respective sectors. Mining activities in the mineral-rich state were partially hit. However, transport services in the state functioned normally, and shops, markets and most business establishments remained open. Normal life was largely unaffected in many areas, including Durg district in Chhattisgarh, where operations at the Bhilai Steel Plant continued as usual. Operations were affected at ports in Tamil Nadu as workers staged protests. Port operations in Thoothukudi and Chennai bore the brunt of the agitation. The industrial hub of Sriperumbudur also witnessed significant activity as workers from several manufacturing units held gate meetings and demonstrations. While production in some major automobile and electronic facilities continued with reduced manpower, the movement of goods in the Sriperumbudur-Oragadam industrial belt faced delays due to the scarcity of transport vehicles. In Kerala, though the state government declared dies non (a day when no legal business is carried on) for government employees, attendance at offices remained low as transport vehicles stayed off the roads. Travellers were among the worst affected, with KSRTC and private buses remaining off the roads. Punjab's ruling party, AAP, extended support to the nationwide strike. The agitation drew a mixed response in Goa, with banking operations affected while essential services remained undisrupted. Nationalised banks and offices of many insurance companies remained shut in the coastal state. Over 25,000 civilian employees working with defence establishments across Madhya Pradesh reported to work an hour late on Thursday to support the strike. Markets, schools and colleges remained open across the state. The strike call failed to evoke any response in West Bengal as vehicles plied normally and state government and private offices recorded usual turnout. Similarly, the strike call failed to evoke much response in Tripura. Government offices, banks, educational institutions, and markets remained open, while road transport and train services operated as usual. The protest saw little impact in Gujarat, with most services and commercial establishments functioning as usual. Normal life remained largely unaffected in major cities, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. Markets, shops, industrial units and educational institutions operated without disruption, while public transport services and autorickshaws ran without any problem. Trade unions' demands include the scrapping of four labour codes, withdrawal of the Draft Seed Bill and Electricity Amendment Bill, and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act. Unions are also demanding the restoration of MGNREGA and the scrapping of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. The joint forum includes unions such as INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.

