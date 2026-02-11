Nuclear Sector Reforms and Shanti Act Measures to Boost Rare Earth Development in India: Dr Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and other key portfolios including Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha that recent nuclear sector reforms, including measures undertaken under the Shanti Act, will significantly accelerate the development of Rare Earth Elements (REE) in India.

Responding during Question Hour, the Minister stated that policy initiatives introduced in recent years have opened new opportunities in the mining and processing of rare earth minerals. These reforms also enable greater participation of the private sector in areas not containing uranium and thorium, thereby strengthening India’s strategic autonomy and industrial capabilities in critical mineral resources.

Rare Earth Potential in Bihar Raised in Lok Sabha

The discussion arose from a question raised by Shri Vivek Thakur, Member of Parliament from Nawada, Bihar, who sought details on the potential availability of rare earth minerals in Bihar.

The MP highlighted the distinctive geological formations in Nawada and adjoining districts such as:

Sheikhpura

Jamui

Nalanda

Gaya

These districts form part of the extension of the Chotanagpur Plateau and are characterised by granite and pegmatite rock structures.

He also referred to the presence of mica deposits and associated minerals such as:

Beryl

Columbite-tantalite

Lithium

These minerals have growing industrial relevance, particularly in:

Electric vehicle batteries

Advanced electronics

High-technology manufacturing

He asked whether the Government proposes to conduct surveys in these districts and the expected timeline for submission of related reports.

Exploration Activities Already Underway in Bihar

Dr. Jitendra Singh informed the House that exploration activities are already underway in parts of Bihar, particularly around Koderma district.

Regarding Sheikhpura and other areas mentioned, he stated that further studies to assess future possibilities can be undertaken.

He added that the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), which operates through seven centres across India, is conducting:

Reconnaissance radiometric surveys

G4 stage geological mapping

in the Nawada region.

The current phase of exploration in the referred areas is expected to be completed within five to six months, likely by September–October 2026.

Rising Strategic Importance of Rare Earth Elements

The Minister emphasised that rare earth elements have become increasingly critical due to their applications in modern and emerging technologies, including:

Electric mobility

Semiconductors

Defence equipment

Advanced electronics

Renewable energy technologies

Their importance has grown in the context of global supply chain vulnerabilities and the need for domestic self-reliance in strategic minerals.

Rare Earth Corridors Announced in Union Budget

Dr. Jitendra Singh stated that in the Union Budget this year, the Government has announced four dedicated rare earth corridors in:

Odisha

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala

These corridors are expected to support integrated development of mining, processing and downstream manufacturing ecosystems.

In addition, the Government has provided customs duty concessions for import of equipment required for nuclear power plants and introduced reforms to expand private sector participation in rare earth mining in areas free of uranium and thorium.

India’s First Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Plant Commissioned

The Minister also highlighted the commissioning of India’s first rare earth permanent magnet plant in Visakhapatnam, inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2023 after a gap of several decades.

The plant is expected to support strategic sectors such as:

Defence manufacturing

High-technology industries

Electronics and automotive supply chains

India’s current annual requirement of permanent magnets is around 4,000 tonnes.

The Government has set a target of achieving production capacity of 5,000 tonnes by 2030, ensuring:

Self-reliance in critical components

Surplus production capability

Reduced import dependence

Nationwide Exploration Across Beach Sand and Hard Rock Deposits

Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that exploration activities are being carried out across multiple states in both beach sand minerals and hard rock formations.

Coastal Beach Mineral Exploration Underway In:

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Odisha

Andhra Pradesh

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Hard Rock Exploration Progressing In:

Rajasthan

Gujarat

Chhattisgarh

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

These coordinated efforts are aimed at expanding India’s national resource base and enhancing domestic value addition in critical minerals essential for the country’s growth trajectory.

Strengthening India’s Critical Mineral Ecosystem

The Minister concluded that nuclear sector reforms, combined with strategic exploration and industrial initiatives, are positioning India to emerge stronger in the global critical minerals race.

Through accelerated rare earth development, dedicated corridors, new processing plants and expanded private sector participation, India is working towards building a resilient and self-reliant ecosystem for minerals that are indispensable for future technologies and national security.