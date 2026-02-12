Left Menu

3 get life imprisonment for killing woman in Odisha's Balasore

A court in Odishas Balasore has sentenced three members of a family to life imprisonment for killing a newly-wed woman in 2012. Soro Additional District Judge Minakhi Das awarded life imprisonment to the trio for killing Swapna by poisoning her for failing to provide dowry after marriage, Behera said.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:26 IST
A court in Odisha's Balasore has sentenced three members of a family to life imprisonment for killing a newly-wed woman in 2012. The convicted include the woman's husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law, said public prosecutor Kanhu Charan Behera. Soro Additional District Judge Minakhi Das awarded life imprisonment to the trio for killing Swapna by poisoning her for failing to provide dowry after marriage, Behera said. The judgment was delivered after examining 18 witnesses and other evidence. Swapna was found dead in June 2012 at her in-law's house. Her father later lodged a complaint at Soro police station against the three family members.

