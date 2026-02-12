India's nutraceutical sector set to grow tenfold over pharmaceuticals: FSSAI official

India's nutraceutical industry, which currently represents nearly 2 per cent of the global market, could surpass pharmaceuticals by at least tenfold, said Pritee Chaudhary, the FSSAI's regional director in the western region. Addressing the fourth edition of Vitafoods India, which opened at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, she said, ''India's nutraceutical industry is closely aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and represents a strategic pillar for nation-building.'' The event, being held from February 11 to 13, unites India's nutraceutical, functional food, beverage, and dietary supplement ecosystem. ''Currently representing nearly 2 per cent of the global market, the nutraceutical sector's long-term potential could surpass pharmaceuticals by at least tenfold, given its role in daily preventive healthcare through health supplements, probiotics, and prebiotics,'' Chaudhary said. She asserted that India leverages its strong pharmaceutical expertise, a consultative FSSAI regulatory framework, and a growing manufacturing base in hubs like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. With over 60-70 free trade agreements in place with key markets such as the UK, EU, USA, Mauritius, UAE, and Australia, coupled with rising emphasis on research, molecule development, and scientific validation, the industry is poised to scale responsibly and lead globally over the next five years, the FSSAI regional director underlined. Kaushik Desai, Secretary General, Health Foods and Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA), said that the global nutraceutical industry is projected to reach USD 919 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7 per cent across functional foods, dietary supplements and personalised nutrition. As the market expands, stronger collaboration between FSSAI and industry is vital to ensure safety, quality, and regulatory compliance, alongside greater emphasis on clinically validated, evidence-based products to reinforce consumer trust, he said. India's biodiversity and traditional medicine heritage provide a strong foundation for globally competitive offerings, and with focused investment in research, innovation and compliance, the sector can significantly advance preventive healthcare access, Desai added. Yogesh Mudras, the managing director of Informa Markets in India, said, ''The country is entering a decisive decade where nutrition will define the country's health and productivity outcomes. As per capita disposable income is projected to approach Rs 2.5 lakh by 2030, consumers are consciously investing in preventive health, personalised nutrition, and everyday wellness.'' This shift is being reinforced by national initiatives such as the National Nutrition Strategy and a steadily evolving regulatory ecosystem under FSSAI, creating a strong foundation for responsible industry growth, he highlighted. ''In this context, Vitafoods India 2025-2026 emerges as more than an exhibition. It is a vision platform where science, policy, and innovation align to enable the nutraceutical sector to move from intent to impact and from domestic growth to global leadership,'' he stated. Puunam G Kaushik, the deputy managing director and chief corporate affairs, Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., said, ''The Government of India has allocated Rs 10,000 crore for the biopharmaceutical industry, to be deployed over five years from 2026 to 2031, creating a significant opportunity for companies to scale innovation and capacity.'' ''In parallel, the nutraceutical sector is poised for strong expansion, particularly in the Asia Pacific and India, as the global shift toward preventive healthcare has accelerated post Covid. The market is expected to grow at least threefold over the next five years, driven by rising focus on immunity, nutrition and wellness,'' Kaushik added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)