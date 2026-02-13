Germany's Merz says no to European protectionism but EU needs to defend itself
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday that he does not want European protectionism but stressed that the European Union does need to be able to react to unfair trade practices.
EU leaders met on Thursday in Alden Biesen, Belgium, to find ways to cut energy costs and improve how the bloc's border-free internal market works so Europe's businesses can be competitive.
"We don't want a new European protectionism, but we need to be able to defend ourselves against unfair trading practices," Merz said at a press conference after the meeting, adding that the European Commission will put forward proposals.
