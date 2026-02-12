Left Menu

Gang held for duping man with fake Europe tour offer after car purchase in Kochi

Police on Thursday arrested a gang that allegedly cheated a man by claiming he had won bumper prizes and special offers linked to a recent car purchase, officials said. According to police, the gang contacted the 61-year-old complainant from Kadungalloor by phone and offered a special discounted family tour package to Europe along with gift vouchers, claiming it was a promotional benefit tied to his recent car purchase.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 12-02-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 21:44 IST
Gang held for duping man with fake Europe tour offer after car purchase in Kochi
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Thursday arrested a gang that allegedly cheated a man by claiming he had won bumper prizes and special offers linked to a recent car purchase, officials said. Those arrested include Delhi natives Mohammed Saad Saifi (23), Gagan Khurana (22), Rahul Kumar (28), Ravi Prajapati (25); Uttar Pradesh natives Shitij Sengar (25), Ayush Manthyan (26), Harsh Vardhan Singh Chauhan (26); and West Bengal native Asif Jamal (34). According to police, the gang contacted the 61-year-old complainant from Kadungalloor by phone and offered a special discounted family tour package to Europe along with gift vouchers, claiming it was a promotional benefit tied to his recent car purchase. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 6.5 lakh for the ''bumper offer'' and persuaded the victim to pay Rs 3 lakh in advance, promising additional discounts for early payment. Acting on these assurances, the complainant transferred Rs 1.5 lakh through UPI and bank transactions. A meeting in connection with the offer was reportedly held on Tuesday at a luxury hotel in Nedumbassery, attended by around 10 people, including the arrested accused, police said. When the promised benefits were not provided, the victim approached the police. A case was registered earlier in the morning, and the accused were tracked down from Edathala. Nedumbassery police said the gang is suspected to be part of an inter-state fraud network, and a probe is underway to ascertain how they obtained details of the complainant's car purchase. The arrested individuals were produced before a court and remanded to custody, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Man booked for staging firing incident in Nanded

Man booked for staging firing incident in Nanded

 India
2
UPDATE 2-In milestone, US pulls out of strategic Syria base and hands it over to Damascus

UPDATE 2-In milestone, US pulls out of strategic Syria base and hands it ove...

 Global
3
UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu says Trump may be creating conditions for Iran deal

UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu says Trump may be creating conditions for Iran d...

 Global
4
Ludhiana businessman arrested in Rs 9 crore GST fraud

Ludhiana businessman arrested in Rs 9 crore GST fraud

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026