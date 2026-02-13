Venezuela national assembly postpones debate on amnesty law

​Venezuelan ‌lawmakers on ​Thursday postponed ‌debate on an amnesty bill ‌which is ‌meant to grant immediate ⁠clemency ​to ⁠individuals jailed ⁠for participating ​in political protests.

The legislation, ⁠which has ⁠already ​passed its ⁠first vote, requires a ⁠second ⁠successful vote to ‌pass.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)