Venezuela national assembly postpones debate on amnesty law
Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 01:24 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 01:24 IST
Venezuelan lawmakers on Thursday postponed debate on an amnesty bill which is meant to grant immediate clemency to individuals jailed for participating in political protests.
The legislation, which has already passed its first vote, requires a second successful vote to pass.
