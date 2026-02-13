Left Menu

Ukraine says 2 Nigerians fighting for Russia found dead in Luhansk after drone strike

The bodies of two Nigerians fighting for Russia have been found in eastern Ukraine, the countrys authorities have said. It said the deceased men signed their contracts with the Russian military in the second half of 2025 - Kolawole on August 29 and Udoka on September 28.

PTI | Abuja | Updated: 13-02-2026 03:07 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 03:07 IST
Ukraine says 2 Nigerians fighting for Russia found dead in Luhansk after drone strike
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

The bodies of two Nigerians fighting for Russia have been found in eastern Ukraine, the country's authorities have said. Hamzat Kazeen Kolawole and Mbah Stephen Udoka both served in the 423rd Guards Motor Rifle Regiment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, according to a statement from the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine. It said the deceased men signed their contracts with the Russian military in the second half of 2025 - Kolawole on August 29 and Udoka on September 28. Neither man received any military training. Kolawole is survived by a wife and three children in the West African country. The bodies were found Luhansk, an area in the Donbas region of the eastern part of Ukraine. ''Both Nigerians were killed in late November during an attempt to storm Ukrainian positions in the Luhansk region. They never engaged in a firefight - the mercenaries were eliminated by a drone strike,'' the intelligence organisation said. Russia has been accused of recruiting men from other countries to fight in its war against Ukraine under the pretext of offering them dream jobs. Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with the conflict contained to mostly eastern and southern parts of Ukraine. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has strained global food and energy markets and displaced millions of Ukrainians whom have had their homes and businesses destroyed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US, Taiwan finalize deal to cut tariffs, boost purchases of US goods

US, Taiwan finalize deal to cut tariffs, boost purchases of US goods

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Wall Street sinks as tech rout deepens on AI angst

US STOCKS-Wall Street sinks as tech rout deepens on AI angst

 Global
3
Senior US health official Oz invited Epstein to Valentine's Day party, documents show

Senior US health official Oz invited Epstein to Valentine's Day party, docum...

 Global
4
Guatemalan journalist Zamora granted house arrest again

Guatemalan journalist Zamora granted house arrest again

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026