RFK Jr. announces changes to HHS management

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2026 03:03 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 03:03 IST
RFK Jr. announces changes to HHS management
  • Country:
  • United States

​U.S. ​Health and ‌Human Services Secretary ​Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ‌announced on Thursday changes to his management team, the agency ‌said in a statement.

As ‌part of the changes, according to the agency, Chris ⁠Klomp will ​become ⁠chief counselor and oversee all ⁠operations of the department, while Kyle ​Diamantas and Grace Graham ⁠will serve as senior counselors for ⁠the ​Food and Drug Administration and John Brooks as ⁠senior counselor for the Centers ⁠for ⁠Medicare & Medicaid Services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

