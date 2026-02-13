RFK Jr. announces changes to HHS management

​U.S. ​Health and ‌Human Services Secretary ​Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ‌announced on Thursday changes to his management team, the agency ‌said in a statement.

As ‌part of the changes, according to the agency, Chris ⁠Klomp will ​become ⁠chief counselor and oversee all ⁠operations of the department, while Kyle ​Diamantas and Grace Graham ⁠will serve as senior counselors for ⁠the ​Food and Drug Administration and John Brooks as ⁠senior counselor for the Centers ⁠for ⁠Medicare & Medicaid Services.

