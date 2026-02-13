RFK Jr. announces changes to HHS management
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2026 03:03 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 03:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Thursday changes to his management team, the agency said in a statement.
As part of the changes, according to the agency, Chris Klomp will become chief counselor and oversee all operations of the department, while Kyle Diamantas and Grace Graham will serve as senior counselors for the Food and Drug Administration and John Brooks as senior counselor for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- â€‹U.S.
- Chris
- F. Kennedy Jr.
- Grace Graham
- Kyle
- â€Œsaid
- Drug Administration
- John Brooks