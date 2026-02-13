REFILE-Hegseth says Senator Kelly ruling will be immediately appealed
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said Thursday that a judge's ruling blocking an effort to punish Senator Mark Kelly will "be immediately appealed." (Reporting by Ryan Jones, Writing by Christian Martinez, Editing by Jasper Ward)
