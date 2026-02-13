Left Menu

REFILE-Hegseth says Senator Kelly ruling will be immediately appealed

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 01:35 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 01:35 IST
REFILE-Hegseth says Senator Kelly ruling will be immediately appealed

​Pentagon ‌chief Pete Hegseth ‌said Thursday that ‌a judge's ⁠ruling ​blocking ⁠an effort ⁠to punish Senator ​Mark Kelly ⁠will "be immediately ⁠appealed." (Reporting ​by ⁠Ryan Jones, ⁠Writing by ⁠Christian Martinez, ‌Editing by ‌Jasper ​Ward)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-South African president pledges focus on crime and water crises

UPDATE 2-South African president pledges focus on crime and water crises

 Global
2
Loss of Fed independence could push up inflation all around the world, Bundesbank warns

Loss of Fed independence could push up inflation all around the world, Bunde...

 Germany
3
Venezuela's PDVSA offers expanded oil areas to joint venture partners, sources say

Venezuela's PDVSA offers expanded oil areas to joint venture partners, sourc...

 Global
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall with tech slide; yields also decline

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall with tech slide; yields also decline

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026