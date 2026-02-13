REFILE-Hegseth says Senator Kelly ruling will be immediately appealed

​Pentagon ‌chief Pete Hegseth ‌said Thursday that ‌a judge's ⁠ruling ​blocking ⁠an effort ⁠to punish Senator ​Mark Kelly ⁠will "be immediately ⁠appealed." (Reporting ​by ⁠Ryan Jones, ⁠Writing by ⁠Christian Martinez, ‌Editing by ‌Jasper ​Ward)

