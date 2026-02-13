Rubio says he will have chance to see Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Munich
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday he would have a chance to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at this week's Munich Security Conference.
Rubio made the comment to reporters before his departure from Washington to the conference.
