Rubio says he will have chance to see Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Munich

​U.S. ‌Secretary of ​State Marco ‌Rubio said on Thursday he would ‌have a chance ‌to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ⁠at ​this ⁠week's Munich Security Conference.

Rubio ⁠made the comment ​to reporters before ⁠his departure from Washington ⁠to ​the conference.

