​The ​Trump ‌administration and North Macedonia ​on Thursday announced ‌the framework of a trade deal that eliminates all North ‌Macedonian tariffs on ‌U.S. industrial and agricultural imports, while maintaining a 15% tariff ⁠rate ​on ⁠goods from the land-locked Balkan ⁠country.

A joint statement issued ​by the U.S. Trade Representative's office ⁠said North Macedonia will ⁠begin ​purchases of U.S. liquefied natural gas once ⁠a new gas interconnector ⁠pipeline from ⁠neighboring Greece is completed.

