Left Menu

US and North Macedonia reach framework deal on tariffs, LNG purchases

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2026 03:47 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 03:47 IST
US and North Macedonia reach framework deal on tariffs, LNG purchases
  • Country:
  • United States

​The ​Trump ‌administration and North Macedonia ​on Thursday announced ‌the framework of a trade deal that eliminates all North ‌Macedonian tariffs on ‌U.S. industrial and agricultural imports, while maintaining a 15% tariff ⁠rate ​on ⁠goods from the land-locked Balkan ⁠country.

A joint statement issued ​by the U.S. Trade Representative's office ⁠said North Macedonia will ⁠begin ​purchases of U.S. liquefied natural gas once ⁠a new gas interconnector ⁠pipeline from ⁠neighboring Greece is completed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-US-led oil sales from Venezuela to bring in $5 billion in months, energy chief Wright tells NBC News

UPDATE 2-US-led oil sales from Venezuela to bring in $5 billion in months, e...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Republican to oppose Trump nominee for senior diplomatic post over remarks on Israel, Jews

UPDATE 1-Republican to oppose Trump nominee for senior diplomatic post over ...

 Global
3
Taiwan president lauds trade and tariff deal with US

Taiwan president lauds trade and tariff deal with US

 Taiwan
4
UPDATE 2-Trump cannot end deportation protections for South Sudanese nationals, US judge rules

UPDATE 2-Trump cannot end deportation protections for South Sudanese nationa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026