US and North Macedonia reach framework deal on tariffs, LNG purchases
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2026 03:47 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 03:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration and North Macedonia on Thursday announced the framework of a trade deal that eliminates all North Macedonian tariffs on U.S. industrial and agricultural imports, while maintaining a 15% tariff rate on goods from the land-locked Balkan country.
A joint statement issued by the U.S. Trade Representative's office said North Macedonia will begin purchases of U.S. liquefied natural gas once a new gas interconnector pipeline from neighboring Greece is completed.
