Colombia oil and gas production fell in 2025, state agency says

‌Colombia's oil ​production dipped ‌3.4% last year to 746,000 ‌barrels per day, ‌the National Hydrocarbons Agency ⁠said ​on ⁠Thursday.

The country's commercialized ⁠gas production, ​meanwhile, fell 17.1% to ⁠794.5 million ⁠cubic ​feet per day, ⁠the agency ⁠added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)