Colombia oil and gas production fell in 2025, state agency says
Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 13-02-2026 04:39 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 04:39 IST
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombia's oil production dipped 3.4% last year to 746,000 barrels per day, the National Hydrocarbons Agency said on Thursday.
The country's commercialized gas production, meanwhile, fell 17.1% to 794.5 million cubic feet per day, the agency added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- â€Œthe National Hydrocarbons Agency
- â€ŒColombia