Japan to accelerate talks with US for first deals under trade package

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 06:09 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 06:09 IST
Japan ​has agreed ​with the ‌United States to ​accelerate talks on the ‌first batch of deals under Japan's $550-billion investment package as some issues still need ‌to be worked out, ‌Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa said on Thursday.

"As there remain areas where ⁠Japan ​and ⁠the United States need further coordination, we ⁠agreed to work closely together ​to develop projects," Akazawa told reporters ⁠in Washington.

Japan has been under ⁠pressure ​to move faster on implementing the investment package agreed ⁠as part of Tokyo's deal ⁠with Washington ⁠to lower tariffs on Japanese exports.

