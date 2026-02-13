Japan to accelerate talks with US for first deals under trade package

Japan ​has agreed ​with the ‌United States to ​accelerate talks on the ‌first batch of deals under Japan's $550-billion investment package as some issues still need ‌to be worked out, ‌Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa said on Thursday.

"As there remain areas where ⁠Japan ​and ⁠the United States need further coordination, we ⁠agreed to work closely together ​to develop projects," Akazawa told reporters ⁠in Washington.

Japan has been under ⁠pressure ​to move faster on implementing the investment package agreed ⁠as part of Tokyo's deal ⁠with Washington ⁠to lower tariffs on Japanese exports.

