Japan to accelerate talks with US for first deals under trade package
Japan has agreed with the United States to accelerate talks on the first batch of deals under Japan's $550-billion investment package as some issues still need to be worked out, Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa said on Thursday.
"As there remain areas where Japan and the United States need further coordination, we agreed to work closely together to develop projects," Akazawa told reporters in Washington.
Japan has been under pressure to move faster on implementing the investment package agreed as part of Tokyo's deal with Washington to lower tariffs on Japanese exports.
