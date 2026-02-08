A Strengthened Alliance: Japanese Victory and U.S. Support

Following a decisive election victory by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling coalition, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent affirmed the importance of this success in reinforcing U.S.-Japan relations.

Bessent commended Takaichi as a notable ally, underscoring her endorsement by President Donald Trump as a testament to their strengthened partnership.

On Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Bessent articulated the mutual benefits of a strong Japan for regional stability, emphasizing the consequential impact on U.S. influence in Asia.