A Strengthened Alliance: Japanese Victory and U.S. Support

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent lauds Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following her coalition's electoral triumph. Bessent emphasizes Takaichi's strong alliance with the U.S., reinforced by her support from President Donald Trump, highlighting the significance of a robust Japan for U.S. strength in Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:05 IST
Scott Bessent
  • Country:
  • United States

Following a decisive election victory by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling coalition, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent affirmed the importance of this success in reinforcing U.S.-Japan relations.

Bessent commended Takaichi as a notable ally, underscoring her endorsement by President Donald Trump as a testament to their strengthened partnership.

On Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Bessent articulated the mutual benefits of a strong Japan for regional stability, emphasizing the consequential impact on U.S. influence in Asia.

