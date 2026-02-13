Left Menu

Kerala: Bison Valley turns golden as 40-acre sunflower farm replaces fallow paddy lands in Idukki

Jijo Joseph Puthenveettil of Bison Valley has had a passion for farming and flowers since childhood. He planted flowering plants of various colours and shapes along the roadsides. In areas where paddy cultivation was once carried out continuously, many fields have now been left fallow due to a shortage of labourers.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 11:47 IST
Kerala: Bison Valley turns golden as 40-acre sunflower farm replaces fallow paddy lands in Idukki
Sunflower fields across 40 acres blossom in Bison Valley (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The sunflower fields in the Bison Valley of Idukki have blossomed, with 40 acres of blooms drawing hundreds of visitors to the high ranges. The vast floral display has become a major attraction in the district, offering a breathtaking sight that fills visitors' eyes and hearts. Jijo Joseph Puthenveettil of Bison Valley has had a passion for farming and flowers since childhood. He planted flowering plants of various colours and shapes along the roadsides. In areas where paddy cultivation was once carried out continuously, many fields have now been left fallow due to a shortage of labourers.

With the aim of reclaiming these fallow lands, Jijo leased a paddy field in Muttukadu and began sunflower cultivation on an experimental basis. As the initiative gained significant public attention and appreciation, he expanded the cultivation to one acre of his own farmland near Bison Valley. Initially, the seeds were sourced from Tamil Nadu. However, due to unavailability this season, the required seeds were brought from Karnataka. The sunflower garden is now open to visitors. A large number of tourists arrive daily to witness the blooming sunflowers and capture photographs.

In addition to the sunflower fields, 24 varieties of bamboo collected and planted by Jijo from different places nearly 15 years ago now stand tall across the area, spreading shade and enhancing the beauty of the landscape. Idukki is one of the 14 districts of Kerala state, India, created on 26 January 1972. This beautiful high-range district of Kerala is known for its Mountainous Hills and dense forests. For the people of Kerala, Idukki is always associated with Power Generation. About 66 per cent of the State's Power needs come from the Hydroelectric Power Projects in Idukki.

Idukki, in the Western Ghats of Kerala, is the second-largest district by area but has the lowest population density. Idukki has a vast forest reserve area; more than half of the district is covered by forests. Urban areas are densely populated, whereas villages are sparsely populated. Idukki is also known as the spice garden of Kerala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K students denied admission despite university assurance, says NC MP in Rajya Sabha

J&K students denied admission despite university assurance, says NC MP in Ra...

 India
2
Take money, its yours, but vote for TVK's 'whistle', says party chief Vijay in Salem rally.

Take money, its yours, but vote for TVK's 'whistle', says party chief Vijay ...

 India
3
Running vehicles catch fire in separate incidents in Kerala

Running vehicles catch fire in separate incidents in Kerala

 India
4
Over 32,000 cancer cases reported in recent years in J-K

Over 32,000 cancer cases reported in recent years in J-K

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026