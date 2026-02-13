Double blow: Father of Indian student killed in US dies just before USD 29 mn settlement

Left Menu

The family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old Indian student killed in a US police crash a few years ago, suffered a second devastating blow after her father passed away just two days before the announcement of a USD 29 million compensation deal.

PTI | Adoni | Updated: 13-02-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 13:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old Indian student killed in a US police crash a few years ago, suffered a second devastating blow after her father passed away just two days before the announcement of a USD 29 million compensation deal. Jaahnavi's life was cut short on January 23, 2023, when she was knocked down by a speeding Seattle police vehicle while she was crossing the street. The officer involved was responding to an emergency call at that time. A relative of Jaahnavi told PTI that Kandula Srikanth, a retired police constable, died of a heart attack on February 10 here in Kurnool district. ''His (Srikanth's) last rites were performed on Wednesday in Adoni, as the family grappled with yet another devastating loss,'' said the relative on Friday. He further said the family is currently mourning, and it was not appropriate to speak about the settlement money. Jaahnavi was a Master's student in Information Systems at the Seattle campus of Northeastern University.

