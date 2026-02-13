Telangana Municipal Corporation polls: Counting of votes begins

Counting for the Telangana Municipal Corporation elections began on Friday in over 116 municipalities and seven corporations, following Wednesday's voting. The Police and the Election Commission have made arrangements for vote counting at centres across the state.

On Wednesday, elections were held in seven Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities across the state, covering 414 wards in the Corporations of Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Ramagundam, and 2,582 wards in the 116 municipalities. Earlier on Wednesday, Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao expressed confidence that the party would win a significant number of seats, saying the people of Telangana were likely to give a "big mandate" to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "Last time we had around 330 municipal councillors and corporators and three chairmen. But this time, I am sure the people of Telangana will give a big mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party. We are hopeful that we will fare better and we will be the alternative to the Congress party." On February 10, a BJP candidate contesting the Makthal municipality, Erukali Mahadev, elections in Mahbubnagar district, died by suicide on the last day of campaigning, with his family alleging sustained harassment by political opponents and local leaders. Mahadev was found dead on the last day of campaigning.

Family members alleged that he was under severe mental stress following repeated harassment from local leaders since his nomination was filed. They claimed he was targeted by his opponents and was unable to cope with the pressure, which drove him to take the extreme step. On Tuesday, the Telangana BJP strongly condemned what it termed as blatant intimidation by the ruling Congress, following the tragic death of its Makthal municipal candidate. (ANI)

