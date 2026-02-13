Left Menu

Delhi: Saket court issues notice to ED on Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui's plea for list of unrelied documents

A Saket court on Friday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in response to Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui's plea seeking the supply of a list of unrelied documents.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 11:54 IST
Delhi: Saket court issues notice to ED on Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui's plea for list of unrelied documents
Saket Court in Delhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Saket court on Friday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in response to Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui's plea seeking the supply of a list of unrelied documents. Siddiqui has been in judicial custody since his arrest by the ED in a money-laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan issued a notice to the ED and sought a response. The matter is listed for hearing on March 27. The ED has filed a charge sheet against Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui and Al Falah Trust.

Meanwhile, the court extended Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui's judicial custody for 14 more days. The ED filed a charge sheet against Siddiqui and Al Falah Charitable Trust in an alleged money-laundering case on January 16.

During the hearing, Advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana alongwith Vishwendra Tomar, appeared for Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui and moved the application. However, he sought time to argue on consideration of the charge sheet.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Simon Benjamin for ED opposed the application. He said that the list cannot be provided at the stage of considering the charge sheet. It can only be supplied at the stage of arguements on Charges. Advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana said there is a Supreme Court judgement on this issue. The court asked him to place the judgement on record.

The ED earlier had submitted that there is sufficient material to take cognisance of the charge sheet. There is a clear case of money laundering by the accused. According to the agency, the investigation was initiated following two FIRs registered by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. The FIRs alleged that the university had falsely claimed accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The Enforcement Directorate has informed the court that it has provisionally attached assets as part of its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Earlier, the ED told the court that Siddiqui was arrested in connection with alleged money laundering involving the Al Falah Charitable Trust, which controls the university and its affiliated educational institutions. The agency's action followed Crime Branch FIRs alleging that the university and its institutions falsely advertised expired NAAC accreditation grades.

The ED has further alleged that claims of regulatory recognition were fabricated to mislead students and parents, thereby inducing admissions and the collection of fees through misrepresentation. The court recorded that the agency's financial analysis indicated that funds collected during the relevant period appeared to be linked to the alleged misrepresentations, bringing them within the ambit of proceeds of crime under the PMLA. Searches conducted at multiple locations led to the recovery of cash, digital devices, and financial records. The ED told the court that certain contracts were allegedly diverted to entities linked to the accused's family, and that senior officials confirmed Siddiqui's role in approving major financial decisions. The agency also pointed to alleged layering of funds through related entities to obscure the money trail.

Granting custodial remand earlier, the court said ED interrogation was required to trace additional proceeds of crime, prevent dissipation of assets, and avoid tampering with records. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K students denied admission despite university assurance, says NC MP in Rajya Sabha

J&K students denied admission despite university assurance, says NC MP in Ra...

 India
2
Take money, its yours, but vote for TVK's 'whistle', says party chief Vijay in Salem rally.

Take money, its yours, but vote for TVK's 'whistle', says party chief Vijay ...

 India
3
Running vehicles catch fire in separate incidents in Kerala

Running vehicles catch fire in separate incidents in Kerala

 India
4
Over 32,000 cancer cases reported in recent years in J-K

Over 32,000 cancer cases reported in recent years in J-K

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026