Delhi: Saket court issues notice to ED on Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui's plea for list of unrelied documents

A Saket court on Friday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in response to Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui's plea seeking the supply of a list of unrelied documents. Siddiqui has been in judicial custody since his arrest by the ED in a money-laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan issued a notice to the ED and sought a response. The matter is listed for hearing on March 27. The ED has filed a charge sheet against Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui and Al Falah Trust.

Meanwhile, the court extended Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui's judicial custody for 14 more days. The ED filed a charge sheet against Siddiqui and Al Falah Charitable Trust in an alleged money-laundering case on January 16.

During the hearing, Advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana alongwith Vishwendra Tomar, appeared for Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui and moved the application. However, he sought time to argue on consideration of the charge sheet.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Simon Benjamin for ED opposed the application. He said that the list cannot be provided at the stage of considering the charge sheet. It can only be supplied at the stage of arguements on Charges. Advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana said there is a Supreme Court judgement on this issue. The court asked him to place the judgement on record.

The ED earlier had submitted that there is sufficient material to take cognisance of the charge sheet. There is a clear case of money laundering by the accused. According to the agency, the investigation was initiated following two FIRs registered by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. The FIRs alleged that the university had falsely claimed accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The Enforcement Directorate has informed the court that it has provisionally attached assets as part of its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Earlier, the ED told the court that Siddiqui was arrested in connection with alleged money laundering involving the Al Falah Charitable Trust, which controls the university and its affiliated educational institutions. The agency's action followed Crime Branch FIRs alleging that the university and its institutions falsely advertised expired NAAC accreditation grades.

The ED has further alleged that claims of regulatory recognition were fabricated to mislead students and parents, thereby inducing admissions and the collection of fees through misrepresentation. The court recorded that the agency's financial analysis indicated that funds collected during the relevant period appeared to be linked to the alleged misrepresentations, bringing them within the ambit of proceeds of crime under the PMLA. Searches conducted at multiple locations led to the recovery of cash, digital devices, and financial records. The ED told the court that certain contracts were allegedly diverted to entities linked to the accused's family, and that senior officials confirmed Siddiqui's role in approving major financial decisions. The agency also pointed to alleged layering of funds through related entities to obscure the money trail.

Granting custodial remand earlier, the court said ED interrogation was required to trace additional proceeds of crime, prevent dissipation of assets, and avoid tampering with records. (ANI)

