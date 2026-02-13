Scoreboard of T20 World Cup: Australia vs Zimbabwe

Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Zimbabwe here on Friday. Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett not out 64 Tadiwanashe Marumani c Inglis b Stoinis 35 Ryan Burl c sub (Xavier Bartlett) b Green 35 Sikandar Raza not out 25 Extras: (LB-3, W-7) 10 Total: (For 2 wickets in 20 overs) 169 Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-131 Bowling: Ben Dwarshuis 4-0-40-0, Marcus Stoinis 2.5-0-17-1, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-14-0, Matthew Kuhnemann 3-0-24-0, Nathan Ellis 4-0-34-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-31-0, Cameron Green 1.1-0-6-1. More

