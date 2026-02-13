Left Menu

Scoreboard of T20 World Cup: Australia vs Zimbabwe

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 13-02-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 13:07 IST
Scoreboard of T20 World Cup: Australia vs Zimbabwe
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Zimbabwe here on Friday. Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett not out 64 Tadiwanashe Marumani c Inglis b Stoinis 35 Ryan Burl c sub (Xavier Bartlett) b Green 35 Sikandar Raza not out 25 Extras: (LB-3, W-7) 10 Total: (For 2 wickets in 20 overs) 169 Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-131 Bowling: Ben Dwarshuis 4-0-40-0, Marcus Stoinis 2.5-0-17-1, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-14-0, Matthew Kuhnemann 3-0-24-0, Nathan Ellis 4-0-34-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-31-0, Cameron Green 1.1-0-6-1. More

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-France-backed Eutelsat reports stronger revenue in Starlink push

UPDATE 1-France-backed Eutelsat reports stronger revenue in Starlink push

 Global
2
Fulfil promises made to Punjab, don't divert public attention: Haryana CM to AAP

Fulfil promises made to Punjab, don't divert public attention: Haryana CM to...

 India
3
Jindal Stainless, Indian Railways join hands to produce stainless steel salt containers

Jindal Stainless, Indian Railways join hands to produce stainless steel salt...

 India
4
Mamata Banerjee extends "Shubhonandan" greetings to BNP's "Tarique-Bhai," for "great victory" in Bangladesh polls

Mamata Banerjee extends "Shubhonandan" greetings to BNP's "Tarique-Bhai," fo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026