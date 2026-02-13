Swedish central bank's Jansson says still worried about downside inflation risks
Sweden's January inflation came in lower than expected underlining the downside risks to inflation in the Nordic country, central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Friday.
"I have seen increased downside risks to underlying inflation," Jansson told reporters. "We got new figures for January which were unexpectedly a bit low, so that tendency is continuing."
