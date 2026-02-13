Swedish central bank's Jansson says still worried about downside inflation risks

​Sweden's ‌January inflation came ​in lower than ‌expected underlining the downside risks to inflation ‌in the Nordic ‌country, central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson ⁠said ​on ⁠Friday.

"I have seen increased ⁠downside risks to ​underlying inflation," Jansson told ⁠reporters. "We got new figures ⁠for January ​which were unexpectedly a ⁠bit low, so ⁠that ⁠tendency is continuing."

