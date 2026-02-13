Tamil Nadu: Man collapses to death at TVK Chief Vijay's election rally in Salem

A 37-year-old man from Maharashtra died after reportedly suffering a heart attack during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Suraj who had been residing in the Sevvaipettai area of Salem, where he was engaged in silver-related labour work. He was married and is survived by his wife and a child.

This death comes months after a stampede during a rally held by Vijay in Karur claimed nearly 40 lives. The actor-turned-politician was addressing supporters today amid heavy police deployment and strict entry regulations. According to sources, the deceased who attended the meeting organised for party administrators as a spectator suddenly collapsed.

He was immediately rushed to Manima Hospital by those present at the venue but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident.

Meanwhile, during his rally Vijay accused the MK Stalin government of denying Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) permission to hold political rallies while granting permission to others. Vijay said he did not come to Salem merely to seek votes, but to seek justice. He alleged that while other parties receive permission immediately upon request, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is denied permission. "They grant permission and provide space for other parties to hold conferences, public meetings, or hall functions. But for us alone, they won't give space, nor will they allow it to be given. For other parties, they provide a suitable venue and adequate security so they can meet people or people can meet them. But for me, they won't provide it, nor will they let it be provided. What kind of justice is this?" Vijay said.

"They talk about SOPs. Its full form is Standard Operating Procedure. But for me, it seems to mean Stalin-oh sorry, Stalin Sir Operating Procedure," he added. As a precautionary measure, identity cards of party members and functionaries were strictly verified at the venue. The Vijay-led TVK rally was restricted to 4,998 individuals in line with police guidelines. Only those issued QR code-embedded entry passes are being allowed inside, with no exceptions. Heavy police deployment, vehicle checks at key entry points, and traffic diversions were enforced to ensure public safety and prevent overcrowding. Authorities have stated that the measures aim to maintain law and order during the high-profile political event, particularly in light of the stampede incident in September last year that claimed 41 lives during a TVK gathering.

Earlier in the day, Stalin announced that ₹3,000 was credited in advance for February, March, and April under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme, along with an additional ₹2,000 as a summer special package, bringing the total to ₹5,000 for 1.31 crore beneficiaries this month. Addressing party workers and supporters at TVK's election campaign meeting in Salem, Vijay told the crowd that people should take the money they're given and then blow the whistle in the givers' ears. "People will come and give you thousands of rupees. Please get that money because it's your money. But after receiving the money, blow the whistle in their ears and give them a send-off," he said. The whistle is TVK's election symbol. During the rally, Vijay also called upon the gathering to take a pledge, saying, "My vote is my right. No one can buy us. Our vote is for whistle," urging supporters to back the party in the upcoming polls. Hitting back at the Opposition who question his political experience, Vijay said, "Other than scamming experience, what other qualities do the people who question my experience have? We don't have experience, yes. We don't have experience in looting."

In a symbolic gesture, TVK leader KG Arunraj presented a 'Sengol' to Vijay during the meeting, and the Salem unit of TVK also honoured him with another 'Sengol'. The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026. In the 2021 assembly polls, the DMK won 133 seats. Congress won 18, PMK won 5, VCK won 4, and others won 8. The AIADMK won 66 seats in the elections. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively, while the NDA won 75 seats. (ANI)

