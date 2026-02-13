UPDATE 2-UK terror ban on pro-Palestine group unlawful, court rules after appeal
The British government's ban on pro-Palestinian campaign group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation is unlawful, London's High Court ruled on Friday after a legal challenge by the group's co-founder.
Lawyers representing Huda Ammori, who co-founded Palestine Action in 2020, argued
at a hearing last year that the move was an authoritarian restriction on the right to protest. The High Court upheld two grounds of challenge, including that the ban was a disproportionate interference with the right to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly.
Judge Victoria Sharp said, however, that the ban would remain in place to give the Ammori and the Home Office's lawyers time to address the court on whether the ban should be lifted pending any appeal.
