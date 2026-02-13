Left Menu

Jindal Stainless, Indian Railways join hands to produce stainless steel salt containers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Stainless has partnered with the Indian Railways to manufacture stainless steel salt containers in the country. The integration of stainless steel into salt transport logistics marks remarkable milestone indicating growing consumption of corrosion free value-added steel in the Railways industry, Jindal Stainless said. In a statement, the company said it has partnered with Indian Railways to develop India's first corrosion-resistant stainless steel salt container. A prototype successfully underwent loading and unloading trials at Bhimasar, Gandhidham, Gujarat on February 10, 2026. The 20-foot salt container has been fabricated entirely in 304 grade stainless steel. Commenting on the partnership, company's Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said salt transportation is highly vulnerable to corrosion, particularly in coastal environments, leads to frequent repairs, premature asset failure, and significant resource wastage. ''With India's container market growing steadily, driven by infrastructure expansion, port-led developments, and rising bulk commodity movement, the sector requires materials that can withstand harsh operating conditions while ensuring long-term sustainability,'' he said. Jindal Stainless is India's largest stainless steel manufacturing player. The company has signed an agreement with Ministry of Steel under the newly launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) 1.2 scheme for speciality steel, to manufacture high-end steel for critical applications.

