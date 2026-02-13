Left Menu

Siemens Energy India posts Rs 313 cr profit for December qtr

Siemens Energy India Ltd SEIL on Friday posted 35 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 313 crore for December quarter 2025, supported by rise in revenues. It had logged a net profit of Rs 232 crore in the October-December period of 2024, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:56 IST
Siemens Energy India Ltd (SEIL) on Friday posted 35 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 313 crore for December quarter 2025, supported by rise in revenues. It had logged a net profit of Rs 232 crore in the October-December period of 2024, the company said in a statement. Revenue from operations rose 26 per cent to Rs 1,911 crore in the December quarter from Rs 1,517 crore a year ago. ''Profit after Tax was impacted by a one-off cost of Rs 52 crore on account of implementation of the new Labour Codes announced by the government on November 21, 2025,'' the company said. The company follows October-September as its financial year. Guilherme Mendonca, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said: ''Our Q1 FY26 results reflect a continuous strong energy market, offering SEIL attractive growth opportunities across its entire generation and transmission portfolio.'' The company's board has approved an investment of Rs 2,060 crore towards the expansion of its large power transformer capacity in approximately 30,000 MVA (megavolt ampere). SEIL has solutions across the entire energy value chain from power and heat generation, transmission to storage through a portfolio that includes conventional and renewable energy technology such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen as well as power generators and transformers.

