CITU lodges protest against four Labour Codes

Responding to the call of a joint platform of central trade unions and national federations, protests and rallies were held at various district and block headquarters across Himachal Pradesh under the banner of CITU against the four labour codes on Thursday. CITU State President Vijendra Mehra and General Secretary Prem Gautam said the four labour codes would impose slavery on workers. Addressing the gathering near the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla, Mehra demanded a minimum wage of Rs 30,000, regular employment instead of outsourcing and other temporary jobs, abolishing the MNREGA law and economic benefits for the Labour Welfare Board. Other demands included ending the 18 per cent tariff imposed on India by the United States, debt relief for farmers, minimum support price for produce, implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations, stopping farmer suicides, ending evictions from land and homes, and adequate compensation for those affected by the four-lane roads. He said that with the implementation of the labour codes, 70 per cent of industries and 74 per cent of workers will be excluded from the scope of labour laws. Moreover, provisions for severe punishments and fines for workers who go on strike have been made. Contract and fixed-term employment will be promoted instead of permanent employment, and work hours have been increased from eight to twelve hours under the new codes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)