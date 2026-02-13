Tragic Events: Chaos and Death Cast Shadows on TVK Rally in Salem

In a series of distressing events in Salem, a 50-year-old porter named Murugan tragically died after allegedly consuming poison mixed with alcohol. Found near the venue of a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) meeting, Murugan left behind a letter citing family issues. His family awaits his body at the Salem Government Hospital following the postmortem.

Adding to the turbulence, a 37-year-old man from Maharashtra named Suraj reportedly suffered a heart attack during a rally led by TVK chief Vijay. The incident sparked a scuffle between TVK cadres and journalists, who alleged attacks while covering the story. Suraj's sudden collapse highlights ongoing safety concerns at political events.

As police conduct further inquiries into these incidents, questions about adequacy of emergency measures and crowd control during rallies remain. Suraj, a silver-related laborer from the Sevvaipettai area of Salem, leaves behind a wife and child, intensifying the call for improved safety protocols amid political gatherings.