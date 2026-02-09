Left Menu

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Vijay Gears Up for Electoral Battle in Tamil Nadu

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay is preparing for an ambitious outreach campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu's Assembly polls. The party aims to secure public support against DMK amidst accusations of governance failures. TVK targets employment issues and law and order concerns, while urging effective policing and opposing ganja trafficking.

TVK chief Vijay (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu is bracing for a heated Assembly election as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay readies an extensive public engagement campaign. General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna announced the plans during a press conference in Chennai, emphasizing the need for direct voter interaction across the state. With elections on the horizon, Vijay is determined to make a significant impact.

Arjuna expressed concerns about police Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) affecting public meetings. He highlighted the responsibility of both party organizers and armed police for ensuring public safety during such events. Arjuna mentioned past incidents that demonstrated the importance of police cooperation in safely conducting campaign activities.

In the press conference, Arjuna criticized the ruling DMK government, pointing to alleged failures in employment generation, women's safety, and financial management. He addressed the contentious issues within the TNPSC examination process and demanded transparency in governance through a detailed White Paper. TVK positions itself as the primary opposition to DMK, criticizing both DMK's governance and AIADMK's inefficacy as an opposition party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

