India Leads Global AI Revolution in Healthcare at AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, hosted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, focuses on utilizing AI for public health. Centered on public-private partnerships, it highlights innovations like AI-powered healthcare solutions and digital infrastructures to boost health systems, with participation from global leaders and experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:57 IST
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India AI Impact Summit 2026 (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare inaugurated a pivotal panel discussion themed 'Scaling AI for Public Health Impact: Public-Private Partnership' during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The inaugural summit for the Global South runs from February 16-20, drawing policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to explore AI's transformative potential across sectors.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava emphasized India's healthcare evolution through digital health ecosystems, referencing the National Health Policy's vision and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission's extensive infrastructure. Healthcare innovations like E-Sanjeevani and AI-driven diagnostic tools spotlight AI's role in enhancing care while maintaining the physician-patient dynamic.

CEO of the National Health Authority, Dr. Sunil Kumar Barnwal, highlighted AI's efficiency in healthcare and its role in improving system transparency and performance. Dialogues focused on technology's role in disease detection, data management, and real-time health monitoring. The summit showcases initiatives like CDSS and the BODH platform, promoting trustworthy innovation in health AI.

