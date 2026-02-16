Madhya Pradesh Boosts Wildlife Conservation and Tourism Initiatives

In a crucial meeting held at Mantralaya, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spearheaded efforts to bolster wildlife conservation and tourism in Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister emphasized the state's success in increasing wildlife populations due to persistent conservation initiatives, underscoring the importance of promoting human-wildlife coexistence through public education and awareness campaigns.

Yadav instructed the Forest Department to collaborate with the Tourism Department to position Madhya Pradesh as a leading eco-tourism destination. Expanding the 'Anubhuti' program to involve more school students in wildlife education was also prioritized.

Further advancing the state's biodiversity, the CM discussed reciprocal wildlife exchanges with other states and encouraged the adoption of innovative wildlife management practices. He advocated for enhanced involvement of universities in wildlife research, proper conservation of archaeological sites, and the training of individuals in snakebite response to reduce fatalities.

The board meeting resulted in the approval of key proposals, including expanding buffer zones in several sanctuaries and reserves, enhancing wildlife clearance processes for major reserves, and promoting greater conservation efforts in collaboration with relevant departments.