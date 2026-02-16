Left Menu

Pipeline Politics: Eastern Europe's Strained Oil Relations

Hungary and Slovakia request Croatia's assistance to transport Russian oil through the Adria pipeline amid disruptions blamed on Ukraine. The halt in flows has led Hungary's MOL to initiate the release of strategic reserves. Tensions rise with Ukraine accused of politicizing energy supply.

Updated: 16-02-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 23:25 IST
The geopolitical tensions surrounding Eastern Europe's energy supply have intensified as Hungary and Slovakia turned to Croatia for assistance. They seek the approval to transport Russian oil through the Adria pipeline, following disruptions attributed to Ukraine, which halted oil flow since January 27.

The Hungarian oil company MOL, in an effort to secure the region's energy supply, initiated the release of strategic crude oil reserves on Monday. This move comes as a precautionary measure amid uncertainties about restoring the pipeline's full operations.

Meanwhile, the diplomatic row continues to grow, with accusations being exchanged between Hungary, Slovakia, and Ukraine. Hungarian and Slovak officials claim political motivations behind the disrupted oil flows, leading to increased diplomatic engagements, such as meetings between influential leaders like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

