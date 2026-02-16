Pipeline Politics: Hungary and Slovakia Seek Croatian Help Amid Russian Oil Disruption

Hungary and Slovakia have appealed to Croatia for help in transporting Russian oil, following a halted supply through Ukraine's Druzhba pipeline, Hungary's foreign minister announced.

The incident, alleged to be due to Russian sabotage, has resulted in a war of words, with Hungary swiftly denying Kyiv's politicized claims.

Meanwhile, Croatia signaled readiness to assist, ensuring compliance with both EU and US jurisdiction, as Hungary pushes back against pressure to cut Russian energy ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)