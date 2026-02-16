Pipeline Politics: Hungary and Slovakia Seek Croatian Help Amid Russian Oil Disruption
Hungary and Slovakia are requesting Croatian assistance to transport Russian oil via the Adria pipeline after disruptions in Ukraine. This comes amid conflicting blame regarding a Russian attack on the Druzhba pipeline. Croatian officials indicate willingness to help, while Hungary remains firm on separating politics from energy supply security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 16:59 IST
Hungary and Slovakia have appealed to Croatia for help in transporting Russian oil, following a halted supply through Ukraine's Druzhba pipeline, Hungary's foreign minister announced.
The incident, alleged to be due to Russian sabotage, has resulted in a war of words, with Hungary swiftly denying Kyiv's politicized claims.
Meanwhile, Croatia signaled readiness to assist, ensuring compliance with both EU and US jurisdiction, as Hungary pushes back against pressure to cut Russian energy ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Scandal in Ukraine: Ex-Energy Minister Accused of Massive Corruption
Czech Initiative Fuels Ukraine's Defense with Vital Ammunition Supplies
Oil Strains: Hungary and Slovakia Eye Croatian Route Amid Ukraine Pipeline Dispute
Renewed Talks in Geneva as Ukraine and Russia Negotiate Amid Conflict
Russia Claims Major Advances in Ukraine