Left Menu

Pipeline Politics: Hungary and Slovakia Seek Croatian Help Amid Russian Oil Disruption

Hungary and Slovakia are requesting Croatian assistance to transport Russian oil via the Adria pipeline after disruptions in Ukraine. This comes amid conflicting blame regarding a Russian attack on the Druzhba pipeline. Croatian officials indicate willingness to help, while Hungary remains firm on separating politics from energy supply security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 16:59 IST
Pipeline Politics: Hungary and Slovakia Seek Croatian Help Amid Russian Oil Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hungary and Slovakia have appealed to Croatia for help in transporting Russian oil, following a halted supply through Ukraine's Druzhba pipeline, Hungary's foreign minister announced.

The incident, alleged to be due to Russian sabotage, has resulted in a war of words, with Hungary swiftly denying Kyiv's politicized claims.

Meanwhile, Croatia signaled readiness to assist, ensuring compliance with both EU and US jurisdiction, as Hungary pushes back against pressure to cut Russian energy ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Albania's Legal Shake-Up: Rama's Controversial Shield for Ministers

Albania's Legal Shake-Up: Rama's Controversial Shield for Ministers

 Global
2
Nissanka's Centurion Mastery Guides Sri Lanka to Victory Over Australia

Nissanka's Centurion Mastery Guides Sri Lanka to Victory Over Australia

 Global
3
Snowstorm Delays Women's Big Air Competition in Livigno

Snowstorm Delays Women's Big Air Competition in Livigno

 Italy
4
Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Amidst BJP Invitation

Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Ami...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026