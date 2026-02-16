Hungary, Slovakia Seek Croatian Aid Amid Russian Oil Supply Disruption

Hungary and Slovakia have sought Croatia's assistance to reroute Russian oil supplies, following disruption in delivery through Ukraine. This has ignited tensions between Kyiv and the two nations, with the Ukrainian foreign ministry blaming a Russian attack on its pipeline infrastructure for the halt since January 27.

In response, Hungary disputed Ukraine's claims and accused them of cutting power to the pipeline's affected section. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijarto has reached out to Croatia, requesting permission to utilize the Adria pipeline for Russian oil transportation, citing sanctions exemptions that allow for sea imports when pipeline networks are compromised.

Croatia has indicated a willingness to comply, stressing that energy security should remain apolitical. The situation remains volatile, with the EU confirming halted flows through the Druzhba pipeline since late January, amid Hungary's continued close ties with Russia and dialogues on energy with the U.S.

