Hungary, Slovakia Seek Croatian Aid Amid Russian Oil Supply Disruption

In response to disrupted Russian oil supplies via Ukraine, Hungary and Slovakia seek Croatia's support to use the Adria pipeline. A geopolitical dispute has erupted with accusations flying between Kyiv, Budapest, and Moscow, as Croatia and EU monitor the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hungary and Slovakia have sought Croatia's assistance to reroute Russian oil supplies, following disruption in delivery through Ukraine. This has ignited tensions between Kyiv and the two nations, with the Ukrainian foreign ministry blaming a Russian attack on its pipeline infrastructure for the halt since January 27.

In response, Hungary disputed Ukraine's claims and accused them of cutting power to the pipeline's affected section. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijarto has reached out to Croatia, requesting permission to utilize the Adria pipeline for Russian oil transportation, citing sanctions exemptions that allow for sea imports when pipeline networks are compromised.

Croatia has indicated a willingness to comply, stressing that energy security should remain apolitical. The situation remains volatile, with the EU confirming halted flows through the Druzhba pipeline since late January, amid Hungary's continued close ties with Russia and dialogues on energy with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

