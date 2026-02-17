Left Menu

AI Impact: India Prepares for a Future Workforce Revolution

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 18:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Artificial Intelligence emerges as a transformative force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence in its potential to enhance India's workforce. In a recent interview with ANI, he underscored the government's commitment to 'combining innovation with inclusion' to leverage AI's capabilities.

Prime Minister Modi addressed concerns about AI's impact on jobs, reassuring that preparation and skill development are key. He emphasized the government's global skilling initiative, aimed at preparing youth for an AI-driven future, viewing AI as a catalyst for expanding possibilities across sectors such as health, education, and law.

During discussions on the fears of job displacement due to technology, PM Modi stressed that history has consistently shown that technological advances create new job avenues. Citing India's third-place ranking in Stanford's Global AI Vibrancy Index 2025, he emphasized the country's preparedness for an AI-influenced landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

