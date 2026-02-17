Tamil Nadu Triumphs with Top Ragi Productivity in Millet Mission

Tamil Nadu has clinched the top spot in ragi productivity nationwide, thanks to the successful implementation of the Tamil Nadu Millet Mission, announced Minister MRK Panneerselvam in the interim agriculture budget presentation. Initiated in 2023–24, this breakthrough mission targets boosting millet production and consumption, benefiting 12.84 lakh farmers with Rs 178 crore invested.

Through this initiative, 20 lakh acres have been dedicated to millet cultivation. Consequently, Tamil Nadu has also secured the fifth position in minor millets production nationwide, the agriculture and farmers' welfare minister pointed out.

Expanding on the state's commitment to nutritional security and public health, the government undertook the distribution of 21 lakh nutrition kits. This, along with boosted production from the nutrition farming mission, which has provided vegetable, fruit, and pulses seed kits to 25 lakh beneficiaries, fortifies the state's food supply chain.

