Left Menu

India-France Partnership to Produce Hammer Missiles

India and France are set to collaborate on the joint production of Hammer missiles, a strategic move announced by India's Foreign Ministry. The partnership will involve India's BEL and France's Safran, aiming to bolster defense capabilities and enhance bilateral relations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:05 IST
India-France Partnership to Produce Hammer Missiles

In a significant development, the Indian Foreign Ministry has announced a collaboration between India's Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and France's Safran to jointly produce Hammer missiles in India.

This agreement is seen as a strategic step to strengthen defense capabilities and deepen diplomatic and trade ties between India and France.

The joint production is expected to leverage advanced technology and expertise, marking a new chapter in the defense partnership of these two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

 India
2
Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

 Global
3
Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026