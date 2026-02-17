India-France Partnership to Produce Hammer Missiles
India and France are set to collaborate on the joint production of Hammer missiles, a strategic move announced by India's Foreign Ministry. The partnership will involve India's BEL and France's Safran, aiming to bolster defense capabilities and enhance bilateral relations between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:05 IST
In a significant development, the Indian Foreign Ministry has announced a collaboration between India's Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and France's Safran to jointly produce Hammer missiles in India.
This agreement is seen as a strategic step to strengthen defense capabilities and deepen diplomatic and trade ties between India and France.
The joint production is expected to leverage advanced technology and expertise, marking a new chapter in the defense partnership of these two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)