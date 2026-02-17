Left Menu

Uptiq Secures $25 Million to Elevate AI in Financial Services

Uptiq, an AI platform for financial services, raised USD 25 million in a Series B funding round. Led by Curql, the investment will bolster AI capabilities globally, with a focus on Uptiq Labs in India as a hub for research and engineering. The platform aids financial institutions in automating services.

Uptiq, a pioneering AI platform for financial services, announced on Tuesday that it successfully raised USD 25 million in a Series B funding round spearheaded by Curql.

The new capital will be utilized primarily to enhance Uptiq's AI capabilities on a global scale, with a significant focus on advancing Uptiq Labs in India as its core research and engineering hub.

This investment round included contributions from Silverton Partners, 645 Ventures, and others, supporting the company's mission to revolutionize financial AI systems for over 140 global financial institutions through cutting-edge research and innovation.

