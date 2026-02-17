Left Menu

Farmers Rally Against Interim India-US Trade Deal

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has denounced the interim India-US trade deal, labeling it 'anti-farmer.' The farmers’ coalition is organizing public meetings across India, appealing to the President to prevent further progress on the deal, and advocating the dismissal of officials connected to its facilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:21 IST
Farmers Rally Against Interim India-US Trade Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has termed the interim India-US trade agreement as 'anti-farmer,' calling for its immediate termination. In a statement released following a virtual press briefing, the SKM publicly urged President Droupadi Murmu to instruct Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to sign the contentious pact.

The organization, an umbrella of farmer groups, plans to hold a series of discussions nationwide leading up to the Budget session's resumption on March 9. Their aim is to gather support for an open letter to the president, demanding the removal of the commerce minister for allegedly jeopardizing India's agricultural self-reliance.

Furthermore, the SKM is insisting on revoking a finance ministry letter pressuring Kerala to reassess its bonus policy on wheat and paddy. They are also advocating for the removal of Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam, arguing these actions infringe upon state fiscal autonomy and farmers' rights to fair prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

 Global
2
Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

 Russian Federation
4
Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026