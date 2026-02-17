Farmers Rally Against Interim India-US Trade Deal

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has termed the interim India-US trade agreement as 'anti-farmer,' calling for its immediate termination. In a statement released following a virtual press briefing, the SKM publicly urged President Droupadi Murmu to instruct Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to sign the contentious pact.

The organization, an umbrella of farmer groups, plans to hold a series of discussions nationwide leading up to the Budget session's resumption on March 9. Their aim is to gather support for an open letter to the president, demanding the removal of the commerce minister for allegedly jeopardizing India's agricultural self-reliance.

Furthermore, the SKM is insisting on revoking a finance ministry letter pressuring Kerala to reassess its bonus policy on wheat and paddy. They are also advocating for the removal of Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam, arguing these actions infringe upon state fiscal autonomy and farmers' rights to fair prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)