India and France Usher in Year of Innovation 2026, Elevate Ties to Special Global Strategic Partnership

In a significant move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India. The launch marks a pivotal point in the strategic collaboration between the two countries.

The ceremony, attended by leaders from businesses, startups, and research sectors, celebrated the elevation of bilateral ties to a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership.' Highlighting the depth of this partnership, PM Modi declared that it can 'reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains.'

President Macron, on his fourth official visit to India, reiterated the ambition and trust underpinning the bilateral relationship. Both leaders underscored the partnership's role in providing global stability amid unpredictable geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)